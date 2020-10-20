Loud but not so clear: Two noise studies have different implications for land around PTI

GREENSBORO — Several times an hour, planes fly over Stan Tennant's lush, rolling family farm in the northwest part of the city, bound for Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Engine noise from propellers or jets barely interrupts the conversation on the deck of his home at the edge of 115 acres of grassland.
Tennant has big plans for the land where he has raised cattle for decades.
The retired cardiologist wants to someday build a high-quality development that he believes would be an asset to this growing part of Greensboro while leaving a legacy for his family.
And a new city zoning proposal could let him do that as planners hope to ease development restrictions on hundreds of acres near PTI.
The city is not reacting to any new research. A senior city planner was digging recently into a 2007 airport noise study and suggested that restrictions should be lifted on some land adjacent to the airport.
Airport officials say the plan may go too far, however, allowing development to encroach on an area that needs to be protected so it can prosper as an engine of economic growth for the city and region.
"We’d like to see (regulated areas) go way out to protect us as best we could, but it gets to the point where the city has other pressures they'd like to balance and we understand that," said Kevin Baker, PTI's executive director.
But for Tennant, the plan may not go far enough.
He wants to see all airport-related restrictions lifted from his land so he can develop it the way he wants within conventional zoning. He says that the city's current restrictions are based on a 2002 study, not the 2007 one, that is long out of date.
"I want the airport to do great," Tennant said, "but it's phenomenal overreach. If we use the 2007 study, my land should have no restriction."
At the heart of the discussion is PTI's "noise contour" — a zone mapped out around the airport where officials have determined aircraft noise is too loud for development. The Federal Aviation Administration has said areas around airports with noise levels from aircraft louder than 65 decibels — roughly the sound of a normal conversation — should be protected from development.
For years, PTI officials have determined that a slightly more conservative 60 decibels is the right level of protection.
Baker said Monday that preserving the buffer around the airport is crucial as hopes are high PTI could someday be home to more cargo airlines, aerospace manufacturers and other related companies.
That buffer is also important to the Greensboro Planning Department, which uses it as a guide for zoning and development regulation called "overlays."
Now the city has proposed that about 667 acres to the southwest of the airport be completely removed from the city's "Airport Overlay District," commonly known as a "noise cone." Those acres will no longer have development restrictions other than what city zoning is already there.
That means property owners can build a greater variety of projects on their land.
The city's new plan also lifts some restrictions on another 800 acres where Tennant's land sits in an area roughly bordered by Interstate 840 and Horse Pen Creek Road to the airport's northeast. That land will remain, however, in the airport overlay district.
Tennant points out that airplane engines have become quieter through the decades even as restrictions around PTI remain the same. And while he says he wants the airport to flourish, allowing multifamily housing nearby could help accomplish that without heavy restrictions.
"It's a vibrant Greensboro and a vibrant High Point and a vibrant Winston-Salem that lead to a vibrant airport," he said.
The wise thing for the city, Tennant added, would be to look more closely at the 2007 noise study and allow development up to the 65-decibel noise barrier.
That study led Steve Galanti, the manager of the Current Planning Division for the city, to propose the new zoning maps that will now be considered in November by the Greensboro Zoning Commission and later by the City Council.
Baker said he's not sure what the airport's approach to the proposed changes will be because officials are still evaluating the impact.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
