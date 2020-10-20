Loud but not so clear: Two noise studies have different implications for land around PTI

GREENSBORO — Several times an hour, planes fly over Stan Tennant's lush, rolling family farm in the northwest part of the city, bound for Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Engine noise from propellers or jets barely interrupts the conversation on the deck of his home at the edge of 115 acres of grassland.

Tennant has big plans for the land where he has raised cattle for decades.

The retired cardiologist wants to someday build a high-quality development that he believes would be an asset to this growing part of Greensboro while leaving a legacy for his family.

And a new city zoning proposal could let him do that as planners hope to ease development restrictions on hundreds of acres near PTI.

The city is not reacting to any new research. A senior city planner was digging recently into a 2007 airport noise study and suggested that restrictions should be lifted on some land adjacent to the airport.

Airport officials say the plan may go too far, however, allowing development to encroach on an area that needs to be protected so it can prosper as an engine of economic growth for the city and region.