PGA Tour victories

1 (13 international victories)

Best 2021 finishes

2nd at the U.S. Open and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

World ranking

No. 8

FedEx Cup points

No. 6

Notable

• Seems to make the leaderboards at nearly every major championship.

• He is arguably having his best season.

• His only PGA Tour win is the Open Championship in 2010.