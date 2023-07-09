Rhett Lowder, the ace of a Wake Forest pitching staff that helped guide the team to the College World Series this season, was chosen by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday.

Video of Lowder’s reaction to the selection showed him hugging his parents and others gathered to watch the broadcast of the first round.

The Albemarle native, who was the seventh pick overall, set a record for wins in a season with 15, and for strikeouts with 143. His 15-0 record was also a program best.

Lowder ranked fourth nationally with a 1.87 ERA. Also, he was the Atlantic Coast Conference leader with a 1.73 ERA, and topped the conference with 12 wins and 108 strikeouts.

When the team reached Omaha to battle for the national championship, Lowder was involved in an epic pitcher’s duel with LSU’s Paul Skenes, who was chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first overall pick. Neither pitcher was around by the time the Tigers took a 2-0 victory in the 11th inning, knocking the Demon Deacons out of the CWS.

Another projected first-round choice is Brock Wilken, the power-hitting third baseman who set his own list of records. Wilken finished his career at Wake Forest with 71 home runs, both school and ACC records. He also hold school season records for most homers with 31, runs scored with 90 and walks with 69. His 17 home runs as a freshman also is a school record.

The mock draft had Wilken as the choice of the Tampa Bay Rays with the 31st pick.