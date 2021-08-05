 Skip to main content
Lucas Glover
Lucas Glover

John Deere Classic Golf

Lucas Glover after winning the John Deere Classic in July in Silvis, Ill.

PGA Tour victories

4

Best 2021 finish

Won the John Deere Classic in July

World ranking

No. 83

FedEx Cup points

No. 33

Notable

Former Clemson star who has amassed more than $26 million in career earnings.

 Won 2009 U.S. Open Championship.

