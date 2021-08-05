Lucas Glover Aug 5, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lucas Glover after winning the John Deere Classic in July in Silvis, Ill. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press PGA Tour victories4Best 2021 finishWon the John Deere Classic in JulyWorld rankingNo. 83FedEx Cup pointsNo. 33Notable• Former Clemson star who has amassed more than $26 million in career earnings.• Won 2009 U.S. Open Championship. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, former champions highlight field 5 hrs ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.