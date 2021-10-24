Mac and cheese meets the pumpkin spice moment

Now that the nights are cooler, many of us move from the light dishes of summer to the heartier comfort foods of fall. Autumn is when root vegetables and winter squashes take center stage, adding a nutritional kick to stews, soups, grain bowls and casseroles.

Two of my favorites are butternut squash and pumpkin. Both turn ultra-creamy and sweet when roasted and just smack of fall. They also happen to pair beautifully with another flavor I absolutely adore — Thai red curry.

This savory dish marries the flavors of pumpkin curry with a creamy mac and cheese. Perfect for the vegetarians in your life, it's made with coconut milk, pumpkin puree, red chili paste and bite-sized chunks of roasted squash. It's crowned with a crunchy and buttery panko topping.

Red curry paste is spicy but not blistering hot, so you can add more or less as you wish, or even leave it out if you're not a fan of Thai flavors. It's easy to find in the Asian section of most grocery stores.

I used coconut milk for extra richness, but you could use regular milk or cream.