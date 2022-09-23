Adult Size: Medium Adult Good with: Dogs Crate and House trained Adoption fee: $250 - includes sterilization surgery, microchip, up... View on PetFinder
Macie
'Disappear the women closest to you': Former Greensboro businessman will serve extra time for threat to judge
Former high school basketball coach Stan Kowalewski will spend another year and three months in prison on the charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. He had previously been convicted on 22 counts related to a fraud scheme and sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.
Quinnon Brunson bought the winning 50X The Cash ticket from Alamance Food Mart on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
The bridge will remain closed until further notice. DOT didn't say what maintenance workers found. Crews will return next week to conduct further assessments and determine what actions will be taken, DOT said Friday in a news release.
Hot Dog Tuesday is heavy on hospitality at Hinshaw United Methodist Church.
The Atlantic Coast Conference office is moving to Charlotte, preserving the league’s North Carolina roots but departing the city of its origin.
The defendant is accused of selling drugs to the victim, causing his death.
You voted, now see who got top honors for everything from best caterer to No. 1 picnic spot in Rockingham County.
HIGH POINT — A driver of a pickup truck lost control, causing a crash that killed a woman in another car over the weekend.
A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five separate occasions.
The committee on Tuesday approved a statement that College Park Baptist Church of Greensboro was not in “friendly cooperation” due to its “open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior,” which conflicts with the denomination's theological conservative positions. In fact, College Park had voted in 1999 to leave the denomination, and its website makes a point about it not being a member of the Southern Baptist Convention but rather of more progressive Baptist bodies.