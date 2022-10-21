Madison historical building featured in Netflix series, "28 Days Haunted."

MADISON — Built in 1908, one of this hamlet's most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town, and soon to be known to the world, courtesy of the Netflix series, "28 Days Haunted."

Home to Madison Dry Goods and Country Store for the past nearly 30 years, the building at 104 W. Murphy Street in the heart of downtown has been home to a variety of businesses over the decades. And the structure is attached to one of the most gruesome mass murders in North Carolina history -- the 1929 Lawson family murders.

Indeed, back in 1929, the upstairs of the building housed T.B. Knight Funeral Parlor where the eight victims of the Christmas Day slayings were embalmed.

Proprietors of Madison Dry Goods, Richard and Kathy Miller, bought the building in 1998. While they were aware of the building’s history, which included housing the former Penn Hardware Store, the Millers were not prepared for the stories of unexplainable activity that have garnered the attention of national paranormal investigators over the past decade.

Over the years, several people have reported seeing a little girl wearing a white dress in the building. And pictures and objects have been inexplicable moved. Add to that, the Millers and some visitors to their store and the upstairs museum where the funeral home once was located, have described being overcome with an eerie feeling as if they are not alone.

Locals and various ghost busters who have investigated the site and the odd sightings speculate that the unexplained activities are connected to the Lawson family deaths.

In 2021, a production team from Netflix contacted the Millers and invited them to participate in the show, something of a 28-day experiment in crossing over to the spirit world.

The Netflix production team subscribes to a theory popularized by famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, authors associated with prominent cases of alleged hauntings, including the Amityville house on which the "The Amityville Horror" books and films were based.

The Warrens held that it takes 28 days to pierce the veil between the human and spirit worlds. So Netflix showmakers asked the Millers for carte blanche access to their building for 28 days: Aug. 12- Sept. 15, 2021. The Millers obliged and closed their popular store for the month.

They were not allowed access to the store during the experiment and were not told of a paranormal team's findings.

But on Oct. 21, the findings will be revealed when "28 Days Haunting" airs on Netflix at . EST.

Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 104 W. Murphy St., Madison.

The Madison embalmer was selected in 1929 because Knight operated the only funeral home in the region large enough to accommodate eight bodies, plus he had elevator access.

The murders and preparation of the bodies drew national attention and some 5,000 people gathered in Madison to see a line of hearses carry the bodies away to Germanton in Stokes County for burial.