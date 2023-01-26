Major fire engulfs historic Spray Cotton Mill in Eden

EDEN — Firefighters remained at the scene Thursday afternoon to put out hot spots after a massive fire destroyed the main mill building of the former Spray Cotton Mill complex on Wednesday night.

Local firefighters were assisted by fellow first responders from 23 area fire departments to extinguish the inferno, which was brought under control just before daybreak, according to Eden Mayor Neville Hall.

The fire, reported when a passerby noticed heavy smoke, engulfed the structure at the historic site shortly before 11 p.m., according to dispatches from Rockingham County emergency responders.

Cranes from fire engines could be seen in silhouette against raging orange flames as tankers rushed to the scene at 413 Church Street in the historic Spray community.

The sight was "surreal'' and like something out of a movie, Hall said during a press briefing at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

"I came out at around 1 (a.m.) this morning and I couldn't believe what I was seeing,'' Hall said. "Equally impressive was the response ... seeing that many people come out to help.''

Indeed, the two dozen fire departments that turned out to included those from surrounding counties and Virginia.

As leader of the city of 15,000, Hall said he and emergency responders had often pondered how they would handle such a major fire.

"And this was that fire,'' Hall said, explaining that developers had recently approached the city with plans to create apartments in the structure.

The name of the developer was not immediately available, Hall said.

"We'll move on and hopefully find a building these developers'' can use instead, Hall said, pointing out that the Nantucket building and the American Mill buildings on the site may be options for such renovation.

Fighting the fire presented challenges to emergency crews Wednesday, Hall said.

A narrow bridge made access to the back side of the mill difficult for tankers.

And firefighters, unable to access some portions of the fire with trucks, battled it on foot with hoses, according to radio dispatches.

Local firefighters called on any and every firefighter from Rockingham County to come to their aid as the blaze raged through the multi-story brick structure.

The mill, which consists of four buildings that total 200,000 square feet combined, sits along the Smith River near the Barrett Canal.

As one of the county's major employers for decades, the mill brought generations of workers to help spin yarn, Hall noted.

"It's what drew people to this area ... people's grandchildren, great-grandchildren ...,'' Hall said.

On Thursday, no injuries had been reported and the Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office was investigating the cause of the fire, authorities said.

Spray Cotton Mill closed in 2015 after operating for 105 years due to fierce competition from cheaper yarn makers overseas.

In recent years, parts of the buildings, erected in 1896, 1898, 1967 and 1994, have been renovated and converted to offices and apartments. The mill building closes to Church Street is now called Spray Mercantile, home to Three Rivers Outfitters and other businesses. The four buildings cover seven acres.

While the fire was an economic development blow to the community, Hall said he's grateful no one was hurt and he's optimistic that the area will ultimately thrive.

"It's bricks and wood, and we'll move on.''

Among the agencies responding to the fire were: Monroeton Volunteer Fire Department, Ruffin Volunteer Fire Department, Wentworth Volunteer Fire Department, Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, Mayodan Fire Department, Oregon Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Yancey Road Volunteer Fire Department, Stoneville Volunteer Fire Department, Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department, North West Volunteer Fire Department, Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Jacobs Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Stokes County Volunteer Fire Department, Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department, Stokesdale Volunteer Fire Department, Leaksville Volunteer Fire Department, Draper Volunteer Fire Department, Brosville Volunteer Fire Department, Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Cascade, Va. Volunteer Fire Department, Horse Pasture, Va. Volunteer Fire and Eden Rescue Squad.