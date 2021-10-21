Mallory
Mallory is a cute 3 and a half month old puppy with the most adorable polka dotted feet!
Veteran Triad chef Sean Reaves and his wife, Tara Reaves, have become first-time restaurant owners with the Oct. 15 opening of Cille and Scoe …
Mark Hoffmann, 64, could often be found on a bench at the busy intersection of Friendly Avenue and Green Valley Road.
The 2-1 appeals court decision means it would fall to the state Supreme Court to consider any appeal. But it's unclear one will be requested since both sides in the case sought a new trial.
New cases also were reported at a Summerfield charter school, but the principal there said that the state's report is outdated and that cases are dropping.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
Greensboro College Middle College and STEM Early College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro and Pruette SCALE Academy in High Point are all getting new principals.
Betty Lynn, who went from the fictional Mayberry to the real Mount Airy and became a beloved fixture there, died Saturday after a brief illness. She was 95.
Marquell Deshawn Jordan, 30, was driving a 1995 Honda Accord south on U.S. 29 when he rear-ended the dump truck about 1:35 a.m., police said in a news release.
A North Carolina Department of Transportation study, looking at 2017 through 2019 data, showed that animal-related crashes in the state killed five people, injured more than 2,800, and caused nearly $156.9 million in property damage during that three-year period.
