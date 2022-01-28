Man, 21, jailed in Guilford is wanted in recent homicide, robbery cases in Virginia, court records show

GREENSBORO — A Virginia man who used a detention officer's Taser against him in the Guilford County jail earlier this week is wanted in connection with a recent homicide and armed robbery in Roanoke, according to court documents.

Eric Dwayne Swain, 21, of Roanoke was jailed early Monday on multiple charges after his arrest following a carjacking late Sunday night in Greensboro. He also is charged with being a "fugitive from justice."

According to authorities, Swain is accused of killing a 33-year-old Roanoke man on Jan. 23.

Swain also is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Henry County, Va., according to court documents.

Earlier this week, Henry County authorities said Swain was expected to be extradited back to Virginia to face charges filed against him both there and in Roanoke.

The Henry County case centers on a robbery reported around 10 p.m. on Sunday at a convenience store off of U.S. 220 in Bassett, Va. Authorities said Swain entered, placed a food order and had money in his hand. But instead of paying, Swain pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk.

The food was the only thing taken. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.