Man, 21, jailed in Guilford is wanted in recent homicide, robbery cases in Virginia, court records show

GREENSBORO — A Virginia man who used a detention officer's Taser against him in the Guilford County jail earlier this week is wanted in connection with a recent homicide and armed robbery in Roanoke, according to court documents.
Eric Dwayne Swain, 21, of Roanoke was jailed early Monday on multiple charges after his arrest following a carjacking late Sunday night in Greensboro. He also is charged with being a "fugitive from justice."
According to authorities, Swain is accused of killing a 33-year-old Roanoke man on Jan. 23.
Swain also is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Henry County, Va., according to court documents.
Earlier this week, Henry County authorities said Swain was expected to be extradited back to Virginia to face charges filed against him both there and in Roanoke.
The Henry County case centers on a robbery reported around 10 p.m. on Sunday at a convenience store off of U.S. 220 in Bassett, Va. Authorities said Swain entered, placed a food order and had money in his hand. But instead of paying, Swain pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk.
The food was the only thing taken. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.
It was roughly 45 minutes later that Swain found himself in Greensboro — at another convenience store. There, Greensboro police say Swain stole a car at gunpoint.
According to employees at the Great Stops on North Church Street, a man — later identified as Swain — walked up to a woman in the parking lot, flashed a gun and demanded she get out of her car.
The woman ran into the store for help.
“She came in and just hollered, gun, car, man,” recalled cashier Judy Hamadou in an interview with The Roanoke Times.
Worried someone was chasing the woman, Hamadou said she hid her in a backroom and called police.
When an officer arrived, Swain was in the stolen car at a traffic light next to the store, Hamadou said. After the officer ordered him out of the car, Swain gunned the engine and took off only to be apprehended later.
It was on Wednesday morning, while in the Guilford County jail, that Swain assaulted the detention officer with a Taser.
It’s still unclear how Swain was able to get the weapon from the guard.
He remains in jail without bond.
The timeline for Swain's extradition back to Virginia isn't yet known.
The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.