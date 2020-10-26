Manning, Haywood face off for 6th District Congressional seat

Democrat Kathy Manning and Republican Lee Haywood are running for the Congressional seat in North Carolina's newly-redrawn 6th District.
Manning has been here before, running unsuccessfully against Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker for the 6th District seat in 2018.
Walker decided not to seek reelection after the district was redrawn to include mostly Democratic Guilford and Forsyth counties.
Manning is a former Greensboro immigration lawyer and small business owner who has been involved with a variety of local nonprofits and economic development efforts in Greensboro in the past decade, according to her campaign website.
Haywood, a Greensboro businessman, became active in Republican politics after President Barack Obama's election in 2008, most recently serving as the chairman of the 6th district's Republican Party chapter for over two years, he says on his campaign website.
Both candidates sat down together recently for a roundtable interview with Jim Longworth, host of the "Triad Today" television show, which will broadcast the interviews on Oct. 31 at 7:30 a.m. on WXLV, Channel 45 and Nov. 1 on MY48, WMYV, at 11 a.m.
Longworth asked a range of questions about government issues and personal experiences.
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, Longworth asked each candidate if Congress should enact a nationwide mask mandate.
Manning said she believes a Congressional mask mandate is appropriate.
"I think the CDC guidelines have demonstrated that mask wearing stops the spread and not only keeps the wearer of the mask safe, it keeps everybody else safe," Manning said. She mentioned President Donald Trump's recent COVID case and said, "we also know, by watching this president, what happens when you don't wear a mask."
Haywood, conversely, said the states should make their own decisions about masks.
"I think the president has done a wonderful job of balancing the issue of safety as well as of the economy and keep both of them balanced in the country," Haywood said.
Longworth also asked:
Q: Would you support Medicare for all if it came up?
Manning: "I believe we need to build on the Affordable Care Act. It took us so long to get that legislation through and that legislation provided health care for 20 million more Americans."
Manning said people should be able to buy into Medicare at a younger age and the government needs to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to bring down the cost of drugs.
She also said that telemedicine can be the next wave of good care.
"It's a great way to keep people, particularly people with chronic conditions, healthy," Manning said.
Haywood: Agreed that telemedicine is effective and worthwhile as a future component of health care. "And that's about all I agree with her with," he said.
"She thinks there's some pot of money up in the sky that rains down every day and pays for these programs. And any program that she implements as far as Medicaid for all will be at the peril of 180 million policy owners that have their own personal policy and what're we gonna do with them?" Haywood said.
He said the solution is to rewrite health care regulations to try to "implement a true market-based system for our health care and our health insurance."
Q: Would you like to forgive all college loans up to $50,000 as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer have suggested?
Manning: "No, but I do believe we need to address the student debt issue. We need to make sure that our students are getting the best possible rate when they get their student loans."
Manning said students are "subject to the whims" of lenders and 17-year-olds are not always the best-equipped to navigate that system. She said an expanded Pell Grants system would help young people get better access to education.
Haywood: "I think it's a great idea if you live in a utopian world. When you sign that dotted line you commit yourself to paying for these debts."
Haywood said that the higher-education system is "out of control" and that universities should tap their own endowments to help students pay for education.
"Why do I have to pay for their education?" he said.
Q: If elected would you make it illegal to buy, sell or possess assault-style weapons?
Manning: "It is long past time for us to take common-sense measures to address the gun violence that has ravaged this country." She said that universal background checks, banning bump-stocks and high-capacity magazines are all part of her plan.
"And I cannot think of any reason a 17-year-old needs an assault weapon that was designed for war," she added.
Haywood:
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!