Manning, Haywood face off for 6th District Congressional seat

Haywood: Agreed that telemedicine is effective and worthwhile as a future component of health care. "And that's about all I agree with her with," he said.

"She thinks there's some pot of money up in the sky that rains down every day and pays for these programs. And any program that she implements as far as Medicaid for all will be at the peril of 180 million policy owners that have their own personal policy and what're we gonna do with them?" Haywood said.

He said the solution is to rewrite health care regulations to try to "implement a true market-based system for our health care and our health insurance."

Q: Would you like to forgive all college loans up to $50,000 as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer have suggested?

Manning: "No, but I do believe we need to address the student debt issue. We need to make sure that our students are getting the best possible rate when they get their student loans."

Manning said students are "subject to the whims" of lenders and 17-year-olds are not always the best-equipped to navigate that system. She said an expanded Pell Grants system would help young people get better access to education.