Many private colleges in NC mandate vaccines. Public schools don't, but do recommend it.
RALEIGH — Some private universities in North Carolina are joining the hundreds of schools nationwide requiring students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in August.

But North Carolina's 16 public universities are not, citing a "lack of clear legal authority."

Some public universities across the country have a coronavirus vaccine mandate. Indiana University just got the green light to require student vaccinations with a recent federal court ruling.

At Duke University, for instance, all students must be vaccinated in order to attend classes and other campus activities this fall. All faculty and staff are expected to present proof of vaccination by Sept. 1.

As of June 29, more than 81% of Duke's faculty and staff and nearly 10,000 students were fully vaccinated.

All students will be tested when they arrive at Duke and will participate in weekly surveillance testing. Students who have an exemption from being vaccinated will have to get tested twice a week, wear masks and follow other COVID-19 protocols. Faculty and staff with a vaccination exemption will also participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.At 

At Elon University, students must provide documentation of being fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine. The rule applies to all undergraduate, graduate and law students enrolled in classes, living on campus, participating in study abroad/away or participating in on-campus activities on any Elon campus during Fall Semester 2021.

UNC System universities, including UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State, will not require vaccines. But they are strongly recommending students get vaccinated before the fall semester and will have free vaccine clinics set up at several campuses.

At a recent faculty meeting, UNC-CH Provost Bob Blouin said the university is operating under the presumption that state law prohibits a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Blouin said the university also can't require students to reveal whether or not they've been vaccinated.

