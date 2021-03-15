Many skeptical as FSU's new leader starts. But he hopes campus will give him a chance.

Allison said he will be "a leader who will come in listening, learning and leading." Between his appointment and his first day on the job, he has met with more than 250 students, faculty, staff and alumni to hear their concerns and expectations for him as a new leader.

"I get the media and the noise, if you will, but my focus has been those individuals," Allison said. "And we will continue to do that March 15."

Allison has no experience as an educator. After getting his bachelor's degree at NCCU, he got law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill's School of Law. He is a former lobbyist and vice president of governmental affairs and state teams at the American Federation For Children, where he advocated for K-12 school choice programs. The organization was once led by former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

His experience in higher education comes through his appointment to the UNC System Board of Governors by North Carolina Republican lawmakers. While on the board, Allison served as chair of the historically minority-serving institutions committee and on the budget committee, securing millions of dollars of funding for FSU and other HBCUs.

Allison is not trying to hide his BOG ties or political connections. In fact, he said he plans to use those relationships to FSU's advantage "pulling on every lever I can."