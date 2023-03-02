MARCH MADNESS: The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament runs through this weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum. Unlike the men's tournament, tickets for most sessions are available, with some as low as $7. The tournament promises to be a competitive one with five Top 25 teams — Virginia Tech, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame — vying for the championship.
MARCH MADNESS
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
"The Wall Street Journal just so happened to have a supportive op-ed ready to publish within hours of the meeting."
Growing up in Goldsboro, Greensboro Day senior Jaydon Young averaged 25.9 points per game as a freshman at Wayne Christian. There, lessons of …
The much-faster-than-expected economic recovery that’s followed the easing of the coronavirus pandemic has produced several encouraging develo…