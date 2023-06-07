Mario, born and raised in El Salvador, crossed the border illegally with his mother, his father is a surgeon. Has been in the US for 6 years. Highschool was great no problems with anybody. First two years a bit lost. Only child, no older siblings to guide him through highschool. No parents advised him on what to do. Plays Tennis, taking APs, Junior year IB diploma candidate. Singles not doubles. Became more involved during Junior year, leadership in student government. Worked at wake in a clinical internship at the WFU school of medicine. Last summer he worked at Wake. Center for Position medicine Gerontology lab with Jamie Nicole Justice. Blood based biomarkers in alzheimers. IB class is 13 people out of 203 total people in the class. Speaks four languages: French, Spanish, English, Portugese. Favorite tennis player is serena williams, said before I could finish asking. If I could marry a Tennis player it would be Rafa Nadal, "so moving on from that". A lot of leadership roles. 650 community service hours. This year was really tough because of his undocumented immigrant status, first gen. Got rejected from most colleges. I don't qualify for in state tuition or federal aid. Semi finalist for Morehead scholarship, and then he didn't get into a school, and then pulled him from the scholarship. All public schools said no despite his resume and academic record. Private schools, Wake waitlisted. Duke yes, Davidson yes, Guilford yes. Parents said to go to Guilford. Got into the Duke China branch, 100 percent tuition, couldn't have gone because he couldn't have come back.

"I strongly believe that this is a country of opportunity. And you should capitalize that. Whether you're Black, you're brown, you're caramel like me, or white, documented or undocumented, it really doesnt' matter. It doesn't matter when you're looking for an opportunity to take advantage of. I'm not optimistic though. I struggle with my optimism and self confidence because of all the rejection that I've faced. It was really hard to see all my friends get scholarships and opportunities. It was really easy for them. While I was applying and trying, and just because I was undocumented they said no. I was able to make it though. Anybody can do it."

" If you want to waste your life on drugs, or on the wrong path, as I've seen a lot of my peers do, then you can do that. It's hurtful, because not only do you love this person but you're wishing to have that stability that they have. They're going around life fearless. At my speech I said go out there and use your voice.

Tennis match car broke down, had to buy a $500 car battery from O'Reilly's.

"I remember crying in the vegetable aisle in Aldi's, and my mom said "Just get over it." "Then I got an email from Davidson saying congratulations, you got in" They invited him to go visit, paid for hotel and gas. He learned that it was 80k a year, they gave 74k, extra scholarships down to 2,000 dollars.

Major in psych and minor in neuroscience. Pre med path. Father was a general surgeon

"I always thought no, I never want to be a doctor. he's never here. Family is so important to me that I don't want to become a doctor and become someone who is absent from my family." "When I came to school I go the idea that I wanted to go into business. I took a psych class with kayla ranew, an amazing teacher. I call her the bright pillar of the community that I wanted to pursue. I fell in love with all the neural pathways, all the interesting things of the brain. When I got to Wake I knew that I didn't want to be behind a computer all day from 9-5. I wanted to work in a clinic, teaching people about their bodies and how they can take care of them. Because they will listen, because I have an M.D. beside my name."

Stepdad didn't go to school. Mom builds cabinets, furniture. Stepdad works at factory, furniture and roofing.

"It wasn't always that great. My mom and I share the same character. I'm an only child, so if I did something bad it would always be on me. My mom is a very tough person, she is a very tough-love, serious person. She always pushed me to be my best and do my best. In El Salvador, the grade scales would be from 9 to 10, so if I would get a 9 she would be like what is this. It would make me think, I need to get a ten, always. This year I struggled with perfectionism. I began to realize that I wasn't always going to be perfect. My mother and I have such a good relationship now. I know that she's proud of me"

Gave a speech at graduation. Did Breakfast Buddies over the last year. Try to have an impact with children, got a first grader. 280 service hours at Wake forest. Built close and strong bonds with 13 people.

"I'm still getting used to English," Mario admitted sheepishly. "If we were reading a book, and I didn't know what something meant, I would go over and say 'Hey what does this mean' and they would help me out with that."

"I would feel stupid sometiems in class. One time the word "tomb" came up in Waiting for Godot and I said "tome", and everybody started laughing in the class, and I started crying. This happened this year. It was harmful. Now I'm afraid to go to Davidson. They might give me a paper and I might...hmmm"

About to go to El Salvador to fix the immigration situation. Stepdad going with him.

"We opted to apply for asylum really difficult case. Applying up until 2020, when his mom got married to US citizen. Filed I-130s, application for wife and son of american citizen. He has been such a great person.

"I've seen how hard my parents work and its not for me"

"Service has been meaningful and has taught me about what I really want to do in life."

"A lot of people including my parents told me not to do it."