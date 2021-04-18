Mark and Yasuko Rallings: Transgender: Not a phase, but a fact

No, this bill is more than strange, it is inhumane. It protects nothing but intolerance, and it will lead to more suicides, social isolation and drug use among a group of young people already at high risk.

Similar legislation in other states, far less overreaching, has been condemned by the American Academy of Pediatricians and medical authorities nationwide. We urge our fellow citizens to appeal to their state senators to reject SB 514.

We would like the opportunity to introduce ourselves to the senators who are sponsoring this destructive bill. We are only one family, but there are many more like us. We are the parents of two teenage sons. Our oldest, age 19, is transgender. That is not the choice of a confused adolescent. It is the struggle and the highly informed realization of a brave young man who refuses to live falsely. It is not a preference or a phase; it is a fact. It was years in coming about, and it was inevitable and completely appropriate.