When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, it was an enormous victory for life. The Dobbs ruling returned abortion policymaking back to state legislatures, meaning that electing dependably pro-life candidates in North Carolina is more important than ever.

I recently joined many fellow pastors and our state representatives in Raleigh to rally for life and greater protection for children yet to be born. The energy across the Capitol grounds was electric with people across the state turning out for this historic time.

We are grateful for the N.C. House leadership who joined us in prayer, including our speaker of the House. To all the faith-based organizations, pastors and faith leaders, thank you for your faithfulness and dedication. We all know that more must be done to defend living, preborn human beings, each carrying the unique imprint of our Creator and each worthy of dignity and respect.

Unfortunately, our state is becoming an abortion destination because of the Dobbs ruling. We led the nation in increased abortions in the four months after Dobbs, and the amount keeps rising as other Southeastern states are doing more to protect the unborn.

This means that we must identify, recruit and support candidates who unfailingly choose life and are dedicated to protecting both unborn children and their mothers from the tragedy of abortion. And it is past time that we had a governor who will protect life and proudly sign laws that protect the unborn — someone who will show up and stand with these ministry leaders and legislators.

As I spoke to the pastors, I reminded them we must keep our focus on three different groups.

First, our elected officials and candidates who are engaged in the fight: We thank you for your courage, compassion and conviction, which are inspirations to us all. To those officials who were not with us at the Capitol because of fundraisers or other political events, we remind you that this is a time for courage. It’s a time to show up and raise your voice for those who have no voice.

In the words of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, "Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act."

Second, mothers who are facing unexpected pregnancies: We do not pass judgment in any way, but instead offer our love, compassion and resources to help. The abortion industry tells women you cannot parent and still reach your hopes and dreams. We are here to say you can, and our churches are open with a promise of assistance, prayer and support.

Finally, to the unborn children: We’re fighting for you against an abortion culture that continues to devolve from a position of “safe, legal and rare,” to a time where the taking of an unborn child’s life is celebrated. We hope that one day you'll see these Carolina blue skies and know that millions of us are praying for you and welcoming you with open arms.

We are at a crossroads in America on the issue of abortion, and nowhere is that more acutely felt than right here in North Carolina. There are but two real options in this debate —will we choose death or life?

I believe in my heart that North Carolinians want to choose life.