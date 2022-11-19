 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark

Mark

View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, who was found injured and unresponsive in her Forest, Virginia, home on Oct. 7. She died the next day and a medical examiner advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause of death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert