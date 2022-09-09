Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A popular tourist destination in North Carolina is among the best college towns in America, according to a new report. Preply, an online learning platform, ranked Asheville as the ninth best small college town in the nation. The city is home to UNC-Asheville, which has about 3,300 students. To rank each college town, Preply compared them across three categories: wallet friendliness, social ...
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved Rockingham, Lee and Onslow as North Carolina counties where the tests are no longer required starting Nov. 1, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday in a news release.
Have your COVID-19 rapid tests expired? Don’t toss them yet.
Police at the game told a News & Record photographer that there had been several fights. Dudley coach Steven Davis said police asked that the game be suspended.
The cameras are optimized to shoot the rear of passing vehicles, capturing the make, model, color, license plate and state that issued the plate.
GREENSBORO — The city is teeming with more than the usual throng of community builders and social justice advocates this week.
Police officers and emergency personnel responded at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street for a traffic crash, police said Saturday in a news release. They found that Nathaniel Navarro was hit by a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by a 22-year-old Gibsonville woman.
See which schools made the top 50.
John and Lorraine Charman’s gift was announced at an event Tuesday night.
The order was signed Wednesday by Judge Jonathan S. Dills of the Office of Administrative Hearings. No hearing date has been set to consider whether the popular Spring Garden Street music venue will lose its license.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.