Mask mandate lifted for Guilford schools

GREENSBORO — With COVID-19 infections continuing to decline, the Guilford County Board of Education announced Monday night that it was lifting its mask mandate for students and staff.

The 8-1 vote came at a special meeting and on the heels of a similar decision the Board of Commissioners made last week.

Across the state, school boards and elected bodies have either made or are in the process of making similar decisions — all driven by the decline of cases from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Also at the meeting, the board voted to allow parents and visitors into school buildings and once again reopen meetings to the public.