Kellie Anne Maslack left this earth all too soon on July 24, 2023, at the age of 30. Kellie was a kind-hearted person who never met a stranger. She had a positive outlook on life and was always looking for ways to celebrate it. She had a special place in her heart for dogs (especially her dog, Waldo) and all her nieces and nephews. She also loved the beach and visited any chance she could get.