March 12, 1993 July 24, 2023
Kellie Anne Maslack left this earth all too soon on July 24, 2023, at the age of 30. Kellie was a kind-hearted person who never met a stranger. She had a positive outlook on life and was always looking for ways to celebrate it. She had a special place in her heart for dogs (especially her dog, Waldo) and all her nieces and nephews. She also loved the beach and visited any chance she could get.
Kellie is survived by her parents, Joseph and Janet Maslack; her siblings, Kendra Bell (Husband, Jason), Justin Maslack, Krystle Grimm (Husband, Joseph), Kimberly Daniels (Husband, Matthew), Jonathan Maslack (Wife, Courtney), Katelyn Maslack; along with two nieces and five nephews.
A memorial service for Kellie will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday July 29, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Deacon Monica Childers officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Freedom House in Greensboro at helpfreedomhouse.org. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.