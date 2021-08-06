 Skip to main content
Matt Kuchar
Matt Kuchar

  • 0
British Open Golf

Matt Kuchar during a practice round for the Open Championship in July.

PGA Tour victories

9

Best 2021 finish

T3 at WGC Match Play

World ranking

No. 78

FexEx Cup points

No. 120

Notable

Has played on four Ryder Cup and three Presidents Cup teams.

 Last played in Greensboro in 2005.

 Three international victories.

