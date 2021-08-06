Matt Kuchar Aug 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Matt Kuchar during a practice round for the Open Championship in July. Ian Walton, Associated Press PGA Tour victories9Best 2021 finishT3 at WGC Match PlayWorld rankingNo. 78FexEx Cup pointsNo. 120Notable• Has played on four Ryder Cup and three Presidents Cup teams.• Last played in Greensboro in 2005.• Three international victories. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, former champions highlight field 2 hrs ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.