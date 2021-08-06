 Skip to main content
Matthew Wolff
St Jude Invitational Golf

Matthew Wolff at this week's FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

PGA Tour victories

1

Best 2021 finish

T15 at U.S. Open

World ranking

No. 38

FedEx Cup points

No. 62

Notable

Turned pro in 2019 after playing two seasons at Oklahoma State.

 Won the 3M Open in 2019.

 T19 at the 2019 Wyndham.

