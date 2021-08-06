Matthew Wolff Aug 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Matthew Wolff at this week's FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. John Amis, Associated Press PGA Tour victories1Best 2021 finishT15 at U.S. OpenWorld rankingNo. 38FedEx Cup pointsNo. 62Notable• Turned pro in 2019 after playing two seasons at Oklahoma State.• Won the 3M Open in 2019.• T19 at the 2019 Wyndham. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, former champions highlight field 2 hrs ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.