Meet a Musician for Dec. 29

By Robert C. Lopez

Taylor Aaron Parker Williams had his first visions of rock stardom while playing “Guitar Hero III.” But a desire to best his brother is what caused him to get serious about playing a real guitar.

“It was like a sibling rivalry that he didn’t know about,” he said. “I just wanted to be better than him. It just became my own thing. And it was a sports family, and I just wanted to be different.”

Williams, who plays with local punk group Black Haüs, has been working on some solo material lately, and just released an EP titled “Black Summer.”

In a recent interview he spoke about collaborating with other local artists, about getting lost after a music festival in New York, and about how a broken heart resulted in a Christmas tune.

How did you get your start as as a musician?

I think, like with a lot of people of my generation, it all started with Guitar Hero 3. I played it, and then I wanted a real guitar. But like a lot of things, I picked it up for a week, and put it away. Then, I became a break dancer for a little bit.

But, then my brother came home from college, and he was playing guitar too, and he learned a really cool song. And, I was like, “I want to do that.”

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

I really like Prince. There’s Blood Orange. A lot of soul influences like Isaac Hayes and Curtis Mayfield.

How would you describe your music?

It’s whatever I’m in the mood for, I guess. I’m still trying to figure out what I want to do, so I kind of throw everything at the wall, until I figure out something that I’m really happy with.

What’s your creative process like?

I typically write a bunch of bad songs until I find one that I enjoy. When I’m really, really in it, I’ll write five songs a day for like a month, and then pick out the best ones and work on those. I took a songwriting class with (local artist) Mark Dillon at UNCG, who’s a genius, and he preached that a lot - write a bunch and you’ll eventually come up with a good one.

How did your holiday song, “No One Should Be Alone on Christmas,” come about?

I was very sad. This girl had broken my heart around that time. And, I just wrote it, and I was hearing some Christmas bells. Normally, I don’t care about holiday stuff, but this was also during quarantine too, so that added to the loneliness a little bit. So, that’s kind of where it came from. And, I thought it would be really cool for people to send a bunch of voicemails to sing the hook with me. So, I reached out to about 20 people that I knew, and all the recordings are just from their phones or maybe their studio, or whatever they could do, and it sounds like a little choir at the end. It worked out pretty well.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

I love karaoke. I sing at College Hill all the time. You’ll find me there on Saturdays. I always go for something a little falsetto, so I’ll probably do “Kiss” by Prince.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

We were playing at a festival in New York, and I was trying to find my way home, and I’m in New York, and don’t really understand the streets or the subways, and my phone is about to die, and so I ended up sleeping on a fountain. And my bandmate found me about 30 minutes later, and some homeless people started following me, and they got me home.

What’s next for you?

I have an EP called “Black Summer.” I got a bunch of my friends to be a part of it. There’s Jessica Schneider from Reliably Bad. I got OG Spliff, who’s from Winston-Salem. There’s Royal Marquís, Lovey the Don. I just wanted to make a really cool collaborative art project, and have a bunch of different perspectives.

Bandcamp page: Val EP | Taylor Aaron Parker Williams (bandcamp.com)

YouTube: Taylor Aaron Parker Williams - Topic - YouTube

Facebook: Taylor Aaron Parker Williams | Facebook