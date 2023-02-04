Royal Marquís uses his music as a confessional, just facing, as he puts it, himself and the world head on.

“A lot of the stories that I write are very much me telling myself the truth,” he said. “It’s a balance. It’s bold, but also a bit insecure, self-conscious.”

In a recent interview, he spoke about making music while in high school, about praying before he starts writing and about playing in a venue where no one could hear him.

How did you get your start in music?

I’m 21-years-old. I’m from Greensboro, North Carolina, and I come from a Jamaican-British background. I went to Western Guilford High School. Around 10th grade, I started making music. I was just determined to do something. I knew I was going to make something of myself. I started making music with friends. We were just doing it for the fun of it. Then, I began to do songwriting and something about that process became very intimate. I was always a music lover too. As I got older, I began to learn how important songwriting is to music and how that really lives with the listener. So, I started writing songs at 16.

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

I listen to a lot of Sade, a lot of (psychedelic rock band) Unknown Mortal Orchestra. I listen to Usher, MIA, J Dilla, Frank Ocean, Rihanna, and most importantly D’Angelo. D’Angelo is an artist who is very sure of himself. He knows what he wants to say. That reminds me a lot of myself.

How would you describe your music?

I put out my debut single in 2021, and I’m finishing up a project right now. This upcoming project, it has a blend of R&B and soul. It has a little bit of alternative rock, a little bit of electronic.

How would you describe your creative process?

Usually, I come up with the melody. Then, I’ll start writing. I also have a lot of stories for songs that I wrote a long time ago. Maybe, I’ll take elements of a story I had already written and try to translate it to the present moment, and switch some stuff up. But, also with my collaborators, I’ll have a melody, or I’ll have chords in my mind, and I’ll say them to the person who is on guitar or on piano, and tell them exactly what I want to hear. And, then I’ll just sing a melody and then the song kind of fills up. Or, I’ll have a drum idea, and I’ll beatbox the drum. I’ll be like boom, boom, boom.

I understand you pray before writing. Why is that?

I do. I pray before a lot of things, because sometimes when I’m going through a lot, and I write about what I’m going through, I’ll forget to write about it in a past tense. And I’ll write about it as a present thing.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

I would love to open up for Sault one day. If not Sault, I would love to open up for (R&B artist) Q.

But, Sault, the music that they make, and the audience that they have, it resonates with what I would want for myself. I feel as an opener, it’s really important to know who you’re opening for.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

My mic went out while singing the climax of a song. And, I didn’t know my mic went out until I watched the video. And, I was like, “Dang, I really thought I aced that.” But, nobody could hear me. It was very humbling.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

Karaoke is fun, but I haven’t done it much in my adult life, because I’ve just been trying to get good at live performing my own songs. But, I do love the freedom that comes with singing karaoke. You can just let loose.

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I have this new song, my newest single that’s coming out soon, called “Distant Memory.” I love the hook of it a lot. It’s a very special song. It’s about the departure from something that was once beautiful. The melodies in it are really beautiful. That’s my next single.

What’s next for you?

I’m about to roll out my next project. I’m in the finishing stages of it right now. I’m just excited. I feel like I’ve been working on this project for the past five years of my life. It’s been like a roller coaster. I’m excited to put out more songs and expand my catalog. I also look forward to performing a lot, taking my music to places outside of North Carolina, but definitely keeping the root of it here. I would love to go to L.A. I would love to go to London, because I have roots there. Also Jamaica, because I have roots there too. That’s where my family on my dad’s side is from.