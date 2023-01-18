Meet a Musician: Tatum Scott

Tatum Scott wishes everyday was Valentine’s Day, as she puts it in a recently-released single.

It’s not just a day for lovers, but a day for everyone she says.

And the number is also an example of the type of song she wants to put out.

“My music, it’s really happy,” she said. “It’s upbeat, it’s meant to get you in a good mood.”

In a recent interview, Scott spoke about performing at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, about being inspired by Kelsea Ballerini, and about what happened when she tried singing the National Anthem at a baseball game when she was 13.

How did you get your start in music?

I’ve always lived in High Point. I went to Wesleyan Christian Academy, graduated in 2021. I’ve always had music in my life. I wrote my first song when I was 10-years-old, and just stuck with it, and just kind of kept going with it. I started performing at gigs locally, and took my first trip to Nashville when I was 16, and I fell in love with the city. My ultimate goal is to get to Nashville, hopefully in the next year or so. My main focus right now is music and developing a portfolio for my music on Spotify.

When you go to Nashville, are there particular venues you like to go to?

I did play at the Bluebird for the first time when I was 17. That was a goal for me, and that was really cool. Unlike these other bars, which are crazy loud, this was quiet, and it was nice for people to hear my sound.

Usually when I go to Nashville, I meet up with my producer and my co-writer. They help me a lot in the business. They know a lot of people in L.A. and Nashville, and have been super-helpful with getting my name around.

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

I’d probably say Kelsea Ballerini is a big one. I love her. She’s more pop country. I do have a country-side to my voice, but I lean also more toward the pop area. She could go either way. I just really like her voice.

How would you describe your music?

My music is kind of all over the place right now. I’m still figuring out my genre. I’m telling my own stories and experiences. I’d really say my music is more indie pop. There’s a mix of country in there.

What’s your creative process like?

I’ll usually start with a melody. I’ll take stories, make them metaphorical, so that they relate to things that actually happened to make people think and make people wonder.

But it’s a lot better when you’re around other writers. All your ideas come together, it’s a faster process, and magic just happens.

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?

Taylor Swift, just because she’s huge now. The demand for her concerts is insane. And, I’ve always looked up to her. She’s up there with Kelsea Ballerini as one of my inspirations. She’s an icon, and a great role model.

Do you ever sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?

Karaoke sometimes. But, I’m always singing around the house. My mom is like, “If Tatum is not singing, she’s not happy.”

Do you have a favorite song you like to perform?

I have a lot of favorites. Probably, mainly my original songs, just because people listen more. And when I say, “This is an original,” people are kind of more tuned in. They want to hear my work.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has ever happened at one of your shows?

When I was 13, I was singing the National Anthem at one of my dad’s baseball games where he was coaching, and a little kid ran into me with his scooter during the National Anthem. So, that was not a good time.

What’s next for you?

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. My new single “Virginia” is one to look for (this month). Hopefully, I’ll have an EP. I can’t wait to see what happens when I move, I feel that that’s going to happen soon.

Facebook: Tatum Scott Music | Facebook

YouTube: Tatum Scott - YouTube