Meet Brian Mackin, UNCG's new athletics director

More about Brian Mackin:
Age
61
Education
Bachelor's degree, finance, Ala.-Birmingham (1983)
Previous experience
• Deputy commissioner, Conference USA
• Athletics director, Ala.-Birmingham
• Vulcan Materials (1984-1990, 2001-2002), Southern Ready Mix (1990-1993), Dunn Construction (1994-2001)
Family
Three children: Ragland, Brian Jr. and Mary Aileen.
Notable
• Played baseball for four seasons for UAB
• Played 31 games for the Astros' New York-Penn League affiliate Auburn in 1983
What they're saying
• "Brian is a passionate leader who understands collegiate athletics from every angle – as a former student-athlete, as a parent and as an administrator. The student-athlete experience is especially important to Brian, and his support of students and coaches is unwavering. He has always been an active member of the community, and I am looking forward to welcoming Brian to the UNC System.”– Bubba Cunningham, North Carolina athletics director.
• “He is a home-run hire Brian has the work ethic, intelligence, and experience to lead UNCG to a great place. Collegiate athletics is changing quickly and Brian has a fantastic background that will help him navigate the ever-changing environment. Greensboro will love having him as part of their community.”– Jerod Haase, Stanford basketball coach, hired by Mackin at Ala.-Birmingham.
• "Brian has an off-the-charts college sports IQ and strong financial and organizational acumen. He understands what players need at the collegiate level because he was one. He has a proven track record in fundraising to support student-athletes, and he shares our vision to win championships for this University. His positivity and passion for collegiate sports are contagious, and we could not be more excited to have him join the Spartan family.” – UNCG chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr.