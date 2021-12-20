Meet Brian Mackin, UNCG's new athletics director

• “He is a home-run hire Brian has the work ethic, intelligence, and experience to lead UNCG to a great place. Collegiate athletics is changing quickly and Brian has a fantastic background that will help him navigate the ever-changing environment. Greensboro will love having him as part of their community.”– Jerod Haase, Stanford basketball coach, hired by Mackin at Ala.-Birmingham.

• "Brian has an off-the-charts college sports IQ and strong financial and organizational acumen. He understands what players need at the collegiate level because he was one. He has a proven track record in fundraising to support student-athletes, and he shares our vision to win championships for this University. His positivity and passion for collegiate sports are contagious, and we could not be more excited to have him join the Spartan family.” – UNCG chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr.