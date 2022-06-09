Meet Jake Jenkins-Cowart

More on Jake Jenkins-Cowart:
Parents, Shannon Cowart and C.J. Jenkins; sister, Katie (freshman softball player at Southeast).
American Athletic Conference tournament Most Outstanding Player, NCAA All-Greenville Regional team
Plans to play for the Burlington Sock Puppets of the summer collegiate Appalachian League
@JenkinsCowart on Twitter, @jacobjenkinscowart on Instagram, @jakeyjakey5 on TikTok
More Triad flavor for the Pirates:
• P Danny Beal, sophomore (Reagan)
• P Merritt Beeker, freshman (North Davidson)
• 1B/OF C.J. Boyd, sophomore (Reagan)
• OF/C Joey Rezek, sophomore (Northwest Guilford)
• P Garrett Saylor, junior (Reagan)
• P Carson Whisenhunt, sophomore (Davie County)
