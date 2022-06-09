 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet Jake Jenkins-Cowart

More on Jake Jenkins-Cowart:

Age

19

Hometown

Greensboro

High school

Southeast Guilford

Family

Parents, Shannon Cowart and C.J. Jenkins; sister, Katie (freshman softball player at Southeast).

Height/Weight

6 feet 6/215 pounds

Position

RF

Bats/Throws

L/R

College

East Carolina, freshman

Season stats

.326 BA, 12 HR, 57 RBI

Highlights

American Athletic Conference tournament Most Outstanding Player, NCAA All-Greenville Regional team

Summer league

Plans to play for the Burlington Sock Puppets of the summer collegiate Appalachian League

Social media

@JenkinsCowart on Twitter, @jacobjenkinscowart on Instagram, @jakeyjakey5 on TikTok

More Triad flavor for the Pirates:

 P Danny Beal, sophomore (Reagan)

 P Merritt Beeker, freshman (North Davidson)

 1B/OF C.J. Boyd, sophomore (Reagan)

 OF/C Joey Rezek, sophomore (Northwest Guilford)

 P Garrett Saylor, junior (Reagan)

 P Carson Whisenhunt, sophomore (Davie County)

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart

East Carolina baseball player Jake Jenkins-Cowart on this weekend's NCAA Super Regional against Texas at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville: “I was talking to one of our assistants today and I told him, ‘I think they might push the outfield fence down if we win. They might storm the field.’ "

