Meet the coach of the Reidsville Luckies baseball team

From playing to coaching to teaching, baseball has been a central part of Ritchie Pegram’s life since he was a youngster. Now, Pegram is excited to take on a new role as head coach and general manager of the new Reidsville Luckies baseball team.

Starting its inaugural season this month, the Luckies are part of the Old North State League, a summer collegiate baseball league. The Luckies will play other teams from North Carolina at Jaycee Park, and fans from the community are invited to attend. Play started June 6.

“I think this is going to be great for Reidsville,” Pegram, 55, said. “I think this gives people a getaway and provides an opportunity to bring families and children to the ballpark for an evening of great ball and fun.”

A 1984 graduate of Dudley High School in Greensboro, Pegram grew up playing baseball. He played for the Dudley High baseball team, as well as for Sonny’s Funnies, a semi-pro league in Roxboro. He coached pony league and travel ball for years, as well as coached his three sons. He also has a daughter, who did not play ball.

He also was the head baseball coach at Page High School in Greensboro, but after retiring from Lorillard Tobacco Company in 2017, he decided to take a break from coaching.