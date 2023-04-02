Q. You have written about a study comparing proton pump inhibitors with melatonin. Apparently, melatonin was as effective as acid-suppressing drugs, with one difference: Melatonin tightens the sphincter between the stomach and the esophagus, thus reducing reflux.

I started using melatonin for my occasional reflux at night and have had excellent results. A couple of my adult children also had severe problems with reflux. They, too, started taking melatonin, happily seeing a great benefit.

A. A review article in the journal Nutrients (Feb. 5, 2022) concluded that melatonin looks promising in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

It appears to work by keeping acid in the stomach where it belongs.

Q. I am a chocolate lover. I try not to overdo it, so I limit myself to a small piece or two almost every day. The recent news reports on heavy metals in chocolate have me worried. Are some brands better than others?

A. Two different consumer-oriented organizations came out with reports on chocolate or cocoa products within a short time of each other. The bad news is that a number of brands, including some very popular ones, are contaminated with cadmium or lead. On the other hand, both studies found some brands that are not too high in heavy metals.

If you are looking for maximum cocoa flavanols per serving, ConsumerLab.com found that CocoaVia supplements top the list (without heavy metal contamination). For dark chocolate, their choices are Montezuma’s Absolute Black 100%, Ghirardelli Intense Dark 72% and Baker’s Unsweetened 100%. Montezuma’s and Ghirardelli were also on the list as chocolate bars with the least cadmium, along with ChocZero and Lily’s 70%. ConsumerLab.com did not find excessive levels of lead in any of the supplements or chocolates that they tested.

Consumer Reports did not look at flavanols, but they did analyze chocolate bars for cadmium and lead. The five bars they identified as safer choices include Ghirardelli Intense Dark, both 72% and 86%; Mast Organic Dark Chocolate; Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate and Valrhona Abinao Dark Chocolate. With all these choices, you should be able to find something to satisfy your chocolate cravings without endangering your health.

Q. I just came down with a nasty cold. I immediately tested for COVID-19 and was negative. That was a relief, but my nose is running, and I am coughing up a storm. What herbs are good for calming cold symptoms?

A. Our favorite herbal supplements for colds contain echinacea, elderberry, ginger and Andrographis paniculata. A review in the journal BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies (April 7, 2021) concluded that elderberry may reduce the severity and duration of colds.

Don’t forget the zinc lozenges. Randomized controlled trials have found that zinc can help people recover sooner (BMJ Open, Nov. 2, 2021).