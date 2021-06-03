MELLOW
Related to this story
Most Popular
The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to a hospital with injuries.
A mother took part in group attack on 14-year-old in class at Southern Guilford High School, sheriff's office says
- Updated
The student received minor injuries, including bruises and cuts on her face, according to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county's school resource officers. Charges were still pending on Friday. Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened, Associated Press reported.
The child was taken to a local hospital, police said, but released no further details, including the child's condition.
Tom Hubert left the family dairy farm to become a Koury executive. His fingerprints are all over development in Greensboro.
The 88-year-old Hubert, a Greensboro Senior High (now Grimsley) graduate and Jaycee, died April 4. His obituary tells the colorful story of Hubert's life, from the dairy farm to real estate development.
High Point police said officers responded to gunfire on Ardale Drive and found 25-year-old Robert Booth had been shot. First responders tried "life-saving measures" before Booth was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Richard Lofton, 45, died from his injuries.
Alamance County offers a rare view into the fight for racial justice in small-town America. With its long history of violently suppressing Black political action, it is an especially bitter battlefield in the national conflict over race, police and power.
There were 694 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals.
Schools following the traditional calendar will end school on June 3, 2022, for a total of 175 days.