Memorial Day Events

Flags to Honor Veterans: 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 28, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3902 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro. With Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53. Henry K. Burtner American Legion family and cadets from Southeast Guilford High School will place flags upon the graves of veterans in the veteran section of Forest Lawn. The public is invited to come out and assist in this annual tradition. 336-299-6716.

Memorial Day Event: 2 p.m. May 29, Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. Speaker: Bill Knight, a former Greensboro mayor and U.S. Coast Guard veteran. With The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group. U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg will present the colors. 336-676-5149.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. May 30, Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, Kernersville. Rain or shine. Speaker: U.S. Army Major General (Ret.) Bob Dees. Will feature color guards, pipes and drums, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Free. Bring seating. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

18th Annual High Point Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. May 30, corner of South Main and High streets in High Point. Features Randolph County Honor Guard, music, a wreath laying and more. Brigadier General Norman Cooling, USMC (Ret.) will speak. nicruden@gmail.com.