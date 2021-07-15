MERCY
Related to this story
Most Popular
After years of trying for her big break, the Rockingham County native found a deli sandwich opened the door to her success.
HIGH POINT — A local man is facing charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of his son, 6, after the man took the ch…
Authorities have released few details about the shooting early Sunday.
N.C. trooper from Browns Summit charged with selling firearms to a felon from Reidsville, authorities say
Trooper Timothy Jay Norman, 47, allegedly sold some of those firearms to 33-year-old felon Tommy Lee Hudson of Reidsville, someone Norman had known since they both graduated from basic law enforcement training in 2010, the DOJ said in court documents. Norman faces 10 years in prison if convicted.
Three people with gunshot wounds were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is "still doing their due diligence," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Wednesday when contacted by the News & Record. As of 6 p.m. Friday, the federal department had not responded to the N&R's request for an update.
The university is using federal pandemic relief funds to create new scholarships to help A&T students pay for their education.
Trevor Hines, who says he has always loved old things and grew up watching "Antiques Roadshow," frequents yard sales and found the skull at a yard sale in Lumberton. He declines to tell how much he paid for the skull, but he says he paid over $100 for it and two other items.
Officers found Justin Wesley McQueen, 29, on scene and took him into custody.
- Updated
An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.