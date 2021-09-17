Southeast's Bryson Serrano eludes the Grimsley defense and scampers into the end zone for a touchdown during the game in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Parachutists delivered the game ball at the Southeast and Grimsley football game in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Grimsley's Nolan Albright makes the first touchdown of the game as Southeast's Cameron Williams tries to tackle him during the game in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 17, 2021.
No. 1 Grimsley and No. 5 Southeast Guilford opened Metro 4-A Conference play on Friday night at Grimsley.
ABOVE: Southeast Guilford's Bryson Serrano works his way through the Grimsley defense and scampers into the end zone for a touchdown Friday night in Greensboro.
LEFT: A parachutist floats toward the field to deliver the game ball for the Southeast Guilford-Grimsley football game in Greensboro.
Friday night's game was not complete in time for the News & Record's press time. To read about the game, go to Greensboro.com.
