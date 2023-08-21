Alex Michelsen opted to forego a career at Georgia, a college tennis powerhouse, to test his skills on the ATP Tour. He says he had sufficient motivation to skip college, and the Winston-Salem Open is his latest stop to prove he made the right call.

“When I had the ranking to be in grand slams and all the grand slam qualifiers right now, that was one of the factors,” said Michelson, who opened with a 6-3, 6-7, 6-0 victory over Juan Pablo Varillas on Sunday.

“And, obviously, the money is good and you can’t take all that going to college, so, yeah, those are just a couple of reasons,” he said.

And if his own estimation wasn’t enough, others were telling him it was time to take his rackets to the next level. Michelsen gave Georgia tennis coaches Manuel Diaz and Jamie Hunt their due, adding that if he had to go to college, there was no place he would rather be than Athens. But the pull to leave was strong, so he left without playing one match for the Bulldogs. A search of his name on the Georgia men’s tennis page greets readers with “undefined undefined” and without a portrait photo.

“Even when I was at 250 in the world, people were telling me forego college, just go pro,” he said. “I was still kind of on the fence because, I mean, you’re not making a lot of money at 250.”

At least for one match, Michelsen, ranked No. 133, proved his decision to be sound. After dropping the second set in a tie-break, Michelsen lost just two points on serve and converted three of his four break point opportunities. He also had seven aces and won 83% of his points on his first serve.

And while Michelsen has ascended to the next level, he suggests the stop in Winston-Salem is just another day at the net.

“It’s honestly been just the same for me,” he said. “I try not to think about it too much. It’s just another tennis match.”

Then again, he’ll be in Queens next week to compete in the U.S. Open.

“I’ve never played a main draw singles Grand Slam before, so I wouldn’t be surprised if i wasn’t feeling a little bit of pressure,” Michelsen said. “But at the end of the day, I’m going to try to tell myself it’s just another event and just go out and compete.”

Michelsen faces 15th seed Sebastian Ofner on Tuesday.

WAKE PLAYERS OUT: The Wake Forest doubles team of Matthew Thomson and Filippo Moroni were ousted in the opening round, taking a 7-6, 6-2 loss from Lloyd Glasspool and Neal Skupski of Great Britain.

THIEM WITHDRAWS: Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the Winston-Salem Open due to gastroenteritis, tournament officials said.

Thiem, ranked 82nd, was looking to make his first appearance of the North American hard-court season and first outing since reaching the Kitzbuehel final earlier this month.

Thiem was due to play his first-round match Monday night against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. American Omni Kumar replaced Thiem.

HONORING A VOLUNTEER: On Sunday night, Randal Blankenship accepted remotely the Lash-Southern Award from the Winston-Salem Open for community service as he lay in a hospital bed fighting ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

On Monday morning, Blankenship died in a local hospital. His family was at his side. Since the tournament’s beginning in 2011, he had led a group of more than 350 ushers who helped assist fans with seating, understanding the Wake Forest Tennis Center and even with making recommendations for local restaurants.

“Tennis was his reason for being. I really believe that,” said Alex Rucker, vice president of the Winston-Salem Open, a Winston-Salem Professional Tennis board member and a long-time volunteer. “He was the ultimate volunteer. He loved gathering people. This really was his life. I really think that.”