The vaccinations are open to people 75 and older, regardless of their health condition or living situation, the department said.
Wake Forest athletics department won't address status of 'part-time hourly intern' after tweets during insurrection at U.S. Capitol
The department issued a statement saying the Twitter posts "do not represent the position of Wake Forest University," but it won't say whether the account owner continues to be employed.
Elected officials in Greensboro and Guilford County, who in recent years have made only limited efforts to cooperate on community issues, could today agree to share responsibility in enforcing a statewide mandate designed to protect the public from exposure to COVID-19.
While a vaccine has been approved, Dr. Brent McQuaid, the medical director of Cone Health's Green Valley campus, said he expects that the 275 patients in local hospitals for COVID-19 care will double in the next few weeks.
Amid pressure from alumni, Guilford College trustees reverse plans to slash academic majors and faculty jobs
But the chairman of the college's governing board said Guilford still must "develop a sustainable path forward."
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Capitol insurrection: 'This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. It’s about being a damn American.'
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, after his team defeated Wake Forest on Saturday in Durham, didn't mince words about the attack on the U…
Here's a look at what is delayed, closed or canceled in the area because of the threat of bad weather
Donald Lamont Bruton 41, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he "carelessly and recklessly" left the parking lot of Choppers Bar at 3513 Burlington Road, striking and killing Angela Haith, police said in a news release. Police did not release any further information about Haith.
Update: Guilford County adds more staff, online portal, extra call-in hours this weekend for COVID-19 vaccination appointments
- Updated
The county said Friday there are still open appointments next week. Officials hope to vaccinate 500 people each day