Multi-instrumentalist Mike Wells uses his talents to help others

“She lived kinda close to me — a county over, over in Johnston County," Wells says. "We stayed close, her whole life. Even after she couldn't go out much and play anymore, she used to call me on the phone about every week and I'd go over to see her.”

Later, Wells would collaborate with George Higgs as well. He joined Tim and Denise Duffy's Music Maker Foundation a decade later.

“I just kinda drifted into it. Duffy had some deals he wanted to record at the time. He actually paid, and that was a rare thing in the blues world. (Most folks,) you would do a CD, you had to pay them. I was involved with them their first 10 years — on their board of directors when we first started out — and we did some projects with Taj Mahal.”

Wells was a musical caretaker as well as a collaborator for the aging musicians. But Henry was pretty independent “I thought we had a partnership, but he'd play with about anybody,” Wells says, chuckling wryly.

Henry even started his own record label. “He got tired of other people making money off him, so he started his own — Down Home Records,” Wells says. “He did the cassettes at home, and he'd even shrink wrap them, do his own covers and everything. He was real proud of that.”