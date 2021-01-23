Number of N.C. cases: Coronavirus cases have fallen compared to recent weeks — but they're still high. State health officials report there were 7,181 new cases since Friday — a slight drop from Thursday. Overall, there have been 712,216 cases as North Carolina approaches the one-year anniversary since the pandemic reached the state.

In Guilford County: County health officials report there are 5,138 active cases of COVID-19 and 29,851 cumulative cases as of Friday. Since March, 348 county residents have died from COVID-19.

N.C. deaths: Since Friday, 122 more state residents have died from the coronavirus or its related symptoms. So far, 8,586 North Carolinians have succumbed to the respiratory disease.

N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials say 3,416 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.