 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mikebox

  • 0
Pile of money American hundred dollar bills

So you want to sit courtside when Duke and UNC play in the Final Four? It'll cost $12,000 a pop — and that's for the cheap seats. SPORTS, Bx

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert