Mikebriefs special

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's public pools opened this weekend after a delayed start with limited hours earlier this month due to a lifeguard shortage.
Its three pools will be open daily through Aug. 14, the county said in a news release.
Guilford County Parks operates pools at Bur-Mil, Northeast, and Hagan-Stone parks. Pool hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. The daily entrance fee is $5 per person with children under 2 free.
All pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4, and the pool at Northeast Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3 due to the Fireworks Extravaganza event that day at 4 p.m.