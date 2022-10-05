Mikebriefs

Head here

HICKORY — A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge in Catawba County that had actually washed away years ago.

The tragic incident happened last week in Hickory as Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home last week from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration, according to his family. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that hadn’t exist since 2013.

That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator was found overturned and partially submerged around 10 a.m. the next day, according to authorities.

The bridge washed away in July 2013 due to flooding. Typically, barricades are in place to prevent drivers from crossing the bridge, troopers said. The barricades were removed after being vandalized and were missing at the time of Paxson’s wreck.

RALEIGH — Two teams of emergency managers and responders from North Carolina will soon leave for Florida, where they’ll assist in recovery efforts in the county where the center of Hurricane Ian came ashore last week.

The state Division of Emergency Management is putting together two “incident management” teams of about eight people each to send to Lee County, which includes Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and other communities hit hard by the hurricane. About half of the more than 100 people known to have died in the storm so far were in Lee County.

The teams will be composed primarily of emergency managers and responders from counties and local fire and EMS departments across the state.

RALEIGH — North Carolina law enforcement agencies are encouraging motorists to slow down this week as part of a special speeding enforcement effort dubbed "Operation Crash Reduction."

The event is part of a larger, regional campaign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to target unsafe driving behaviors at a particularly deadly time of year. Motorists may notice increased law enforcement efforts to crack down on speeding motorists and bring awareness to unsafe speeds in communities statewide this week. This will include more radar operations and speed display signs.

"We have an epidemic of high-speed crashes occurring on roads in North Carolina, and that's why agencies across the state opted to make speeding the focus on this year's "Operation Crash Reduction" campaign," said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program. "This is part of GHSP's broader efforts to combat a dangerous increase in speeding through increased enforcement, public awareness and policy."

— Wire Reports