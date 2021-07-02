Mikebriefs

Veteran Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey, whose office investigated the case, said it remains "one of the saddest we've ever been involved in," particularly given the professional responsibilities of the adults involved.

"It's as bad as everybody says it is, just the nasty, terrible abuse of children ... (and) a DSS supervisor was messed up in all of it," Cathey said. "It just doesn't make sense."

GREENVILLE — East Carolina University is using a portion of the money it's getting from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to wipe out nearly $1 million in student debt, the school announced.

Stephanie Coleman, interim vice chancellor for administration and finance, said that the debt forgiveness is intended to provide relief for students facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will affect about 625 students. The $960,000 will help pay outstanding student balances from summer and fall of 2020.

ECU is expected to get $53.1 million in funding. Some of the funds also will be used to offset lost revenues in areas such as housing and dining.

The school also will invest in additional counseling resources in anticipation of an increased need for services.

— Staff and Wire Reports