Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on East Wendover Avenue late Wednesday evening, police said.
The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Gatewood Avenue and Wendover Avenue.
Antwon Donta White, 32, of Greensboro was attempting to make a left turn onto Gatewood Avenue when his 2015 Chrysler 200 collided with a 2014 Dodge Charger traveling east on East Wendover Avenue, police said.
White died of his injuries, police said.
The juvenile driver of the Charger and a juvenile passenger were treated for minor injuries.
Police said excessive speed contributed to the crash.
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina will pay $1 million to three former Union County foster children, including a man who was chained to his porch when he was 11 with a dead chicken tied around his neck.
The foster parents, including Wanda Larson, who headed the child-abuse investigations team from the Union County Department of Social Services, were arrested.
In all, three children who were under the couple's care will receive the money, which will be paid by the N.C. Industrial Commission into a protective trust.
Veteran Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey, whose office investigated the case, said it remains "one of the saddest we've ever been involved in," particularly given the professional responsibilities of the adults involved.
"It's as bad as everybody says it is, just the nasty, terrible abuse of children ... (and) a DSS supervisor was messed up in all of it," Cathey said. "It just doesn't make sense."
GREENVILLE — East Carolina University is using a portion of the money it's getting from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to wipe out nearly $1 million in student debt, the school announced.
Stephanie Coleman, interim vice chancellor for administration and finance, said that the debt forgiveness is intended to provide relief for students facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will affect about 625 students. The $960,000 will help pay outstanding student balances from summer and fall of 2020.
ECU is expected to get $53.1 million in funding. Some of the funds also will be used to offset lost revenues in areas such as housing and dining.
The school also will invest in additional counseling resources in anticipation of an increased need for services.
— Staff and Wire Reports