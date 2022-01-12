Mikebriefs

Head here
Head here
PEMBROKE — The newly sworn-in head of the Lumbee tribe said Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing has begun for the nearly 200 in attendance at his inauguration Thursday.
On Facebook, Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery said he tested positive despite being fully vaccinated against the disease. He was prepared to receive his booster next month, he said.
At his inauguration, he said, “all safety measures and precautions were followed,” including limiting attendance and providing masks.
The ceremony was held in the 1,600-seat Givens Performing Center on the campus of UNC-Pembroke.
As a precaution, Lumbee staff on Friday performed contact tracing to alert people that he tested positive, Lowery said.
In a separate Facebook post, the tribe shared a list of sites for any attendees who want to be tested for COVID, and vaccination locations for community members.
Lowery said he awakened on Friday “not feeling well and with what I would consider a massive headache.”
His first day with the tribal staff was to begin with meetings at 8 a.m. at the tribal complex, “but I decided to postpone,” Lowery posted.
“Headaches are sometimes a symptom of COVID -19,” he said. “The last two years have taught us, if you feel sick or have flu or cold symptoms, it is best to stay home and get tested.
He said he’d felt “great all week,” which is why he entered the inauguration with his son, daughter, wife and other family members by his side.
Because of the headache, he said, he took an at-home COVID-19 test, which revealed that he was positive. He said he received a rapid test at a testing site Friday night where the results were likewise positive.
Head here
Head here
DURHAM — Police officers shot and killed a person who was attacking a clerk at a Durham convenience store early Wednesday, police said.
Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said officers were called to a Circle K on state Route 54 around 3 a.m. for a report of a suicide in progress and found the front door locked, news outlets reported.
Once officers forced their way in, they found a person assaulting the clerk with a sharp object and fired shots, striking and killing the assailant, Andrews said. The clerk was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and officers had minor injuries that were treated at the scene, she said.
Head here
Head here
RALEIGH — A knife-wielding man was shot and wounded by a North Carolina police officer on Tuesday after he ignored commands to drop the weapon and swung it at them, authorities said.
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson told reporters that officers received multiple 911 calls at around 1:32 p.m. in response to a traffic accident along Interstate 440.
Patterson said when officers arrived, they were alerted that a man was armed with a knife, and when they saw him, he was still holding the knife and walking away with a small child, Patterson said.
The man refused multiple commands to drop the knife, and after a woman at the scene took the child to safety, the officers used an stun gun to subdue him, the chief said. When the officers tried to take the man into custody, he swung the knife toward them and one of the officers shot him, Patterson said.
— Wire Reports