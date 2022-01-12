Mikebriefs

“Headaches are sometimes a symptom of COVID -19,” he said. “The last two years have taught us, if you feel sick or have flu or cold symptoms, it is best to stay home and get tested.

He said he’d felt “great all week,” which is why he entered the inauguration with his son, daughter, wife and other family members by his side.

Because of the headache, he said, he took an at-home COVID-19 test, which revealed that he was positive. He said he received a rapid test at a testing site Friday night where the results were likewise positive.

Head here

Head here

DURHAM — Police officers shot and killed a person who was attacking a clerk at a Durham convenience store early Wednesday, police said.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said officers were called to a Circle K on state Route 54 around 3 a.m. for a report of a suicide in progress and found the front door locked, news outlets reported.