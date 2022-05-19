Mikebriefs

Head here

GREENSBORO — Four Triad organizations will receive grants totaling $107,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts. They are among 21 organizations statewide receiving recommended NEA grants for arts projects and partnerships.

Altogether, the NEA will distribute $91 million in all 50 states and U.S. jurisdictions.

In Greensboro, Dance Project Inc. will receive $20,000.

The Greensboro Literary Organization, which presents this week's annual Greensboro Bound literary festival, will receive $12,000.

ArtsGreensboro, the city’s largest public and private alliance dedicated to sustaining the local arts economy, will receive $50,000.

And in Winston-Salem, the UNC School of the Arts will receive $25,000.

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is heating things up with the return of the Summer Passport Program.

The program challenges the Triad to spend $25 or more in a downtown business for the chance to win money.

Participants can upload a photo of their receipt via the Downtown Greensboro app or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500.

Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.

The contest will run for 14 weeks this summer. Entries will begin on May 30, with the first drawing to be held June 3 and the final drawing on Sept. 2.

ROCKY MOUNT — A Chinese tire maker which announced a project five years ago to build a plant and bring at least 800 jobs to Edgecombe County has pulled out, officials said.

Triangle Tyre announced that it wouldn't build two large plants at a 400-acre megasite. The investment was worth $580 million.

The company said it was withdrawing due to a number of issues that caused its leadership to refocus on business needs in China. Days ago, Triangle officially gave the site back to Edgecombe County.

Norris Tolson, who heads a regional public-private partnership for economic development, said he urged Triangle Tyre to keep Edgecombe County and North Carolina in mind for future opportunities. The partnership says the site has already attracted multiple potential projects and discussions are ongoing with other companies interested in locating there.

— Staff and Wire Reports