Mikebriefs

Her company received nearly $150,000 to rent trucks and for the training, which was never provided, according to court papers.

Court records also showed John Meier helped his wife sell a variety of other items to the Army, and in one instance gave his wife quotes from other vendors to assure she would submit a lower quote and win the Army’s business.

ASHEVILLE — Country singer Brett Eldredge was surprised to see a bear at a home in this mountain city.

This week, Eldredge posted a video of his encounter of a bear that entered a garage at a home in Asheville.

“Opened the garage door to go on a hike and had a new friend waiting to say hello,” Eldredge wrote on Instagram.

The video shows the bear pulling the bin away from a garage wall, turning it over and trying to pry it open. Meanwhile, Eldredge and others were yelling to scare it off. The bear eventually gave up, backing out of the garage without getting a meal.

Eldredge did not say why he was in Asheville, but the singer is currently preparing for a tour which starts next week.

— Staff and Wire Reports