Mikebriefs

GREENSBORO — A man wanted by Greensboro and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police because of his involvement in killings tied to both cities was arrested on Thursday.
About 1:35 p.m., officers took Malek Anthony Moore, 29, into custody after receiving a call from a resident that he was in the 800 block of East Market Street, according to police.
Moore was wanted in connection to the killing of 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, a Tennessee resident, who was found dead in the 2800 block of Patterson Street on Friday morning.
RALEIGH — A former Army captain has pleaded guilty to charges that he helped his wife’s business with military contracts, federal authorities said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release that John Raymond Meier, 33, who served at Fort Bragg, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to performing official acts affecting a personal financial interest. Meier faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Court documents said Meier served as a supply officer in the Third Special Forces Group when his wife, Nicole Anderson Meier, agreed to provide three weeks of advanced commercial driver’s training for soldiers who transported supplies to support her husband's unit.
Her company received nearly $150,000 to rent trucks and for the training, which was never provided, according to court papers.
Court records also showed John Meier helped his wife sell a variety of other items to the Army, and in one instance gave his wife quotes from other vendors to assure she would submit a lower quote and win the Army’s business.
ASHEVILLE — Country singer Brett Eldredge was surprised to see a bear at a home in this mountain city.
This week, Eldredge posted a video of his encounter of a bear that entered a garage at a home in Asheville.
“Opened the garage door to go on a hike and had a new friend waiting to say hello,” Eldredge wrote on Instagram.
The video shows the bear pulling the bin away from a garage wall, turning it over and trying to pry it open. Meanwhile, Eldredge and others were yelling to scare it off. The bear eventually gave up, backing out of the garage without getting a meal.
Eldredge did not say why he was in Asheville, but the singer is currently preparing for a tour which starts next week.
— Staff and Wire Reports