Mikebriefs

RALEIGH — Overdose deaths in North Carolina increased by 40% in 2020 and continue to be on the rise.

A man who vanished into a North Carolina forest for eight days last summer is now being charged with murder.

Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Newport man Daniel Andrew Brisson on Monday, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

A passerby driving along the 100 block of Harris Road in Newport on March 20 spotted a man — later identified as Brisson — lying in the road, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver pulled over and called 911.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said how Brisson died and the investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.

In addition to the murder charge, Clauson also faces a driving while impaired charge, a felony probation violation charge. Also, he did not have a driver’s license when deputies arrested him.

Clauson is being held without bail on the murder charge at the Carteret County Detention Center, according to arrest records.

There is no indication by authorities that Clauson’s disappearance during 2021 and Brisson’s death are connected, but Brisson’s body was found within 20 miles of the Croatan National Forest, where Clauson had vanished last year.

Clauson and a family member were walking through the forest on May 29, 2021 when the two of them got lost and were separated, McClatchy News previously reported.

Clauson’s relative was able to find his way out of the forest by listening to the sound of cars, but Clauson remained missing.

Search and rescue teams scoured the forest for five days until crews gave up the search, according to WCTI. Three days later, Clauson walked out of the national forest, the outlet reported.​​

RALEIGH — The owner of a Wake County towing and repossession business featured in a reality television show said he is leaning on faith and urging fans to stop violence in the wake of his son’s fatal shooting.

Ronnie Shirley Jr. said he does not hate the two teenagers accused of killing his 21-year-old son, Alex, in the town of Garner last month. Shirley runs Lizard Lick Towing with his wife and starred in a truTV show centered around the business from 2011-2014.

“If I could say anything to them at all, it would be I don’t hate you,” he said. “But I don’t know if I can forgive you.”

Shirley said the Bible verses tattooed on his arms “come to life” for him in times like this. “Without faith, we have nothing to stand on,” he said.

Detectives discovered Alex Shirley’s body in a car at a gas station in late February. A 20-year-old woman was also wounded and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Five people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Ronnie Shirley has turned to his social media in the aftermath of his son’s death.

“These people honestly, firmly, in their heart care. They watched my son on TV,” he said about his supporters. “He was in so many episodes. He was always smiling, joking. He was always the cut up.”​