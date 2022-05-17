Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

ASHEBORO — In a bizarre incident, two workers at a Randolph County fast-food restaurant stabbed each after getting into a fight.

The altercation happened at a Wendy's restaurant in Asheboro. When officers arrived, they found one of the stabbing victims at the scene. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Soon after, law enforcement spotted the suspect's car in Randleman and took them into custody. That person was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It's unclear what led to the altercation.

School administrators issued a shelter-in-place order for Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School, both of which were close to the restaurant.

Head here

Head here

WAYNESVILLE — A ban on collecting wild ginseng in the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will remain in place indefinitely until the population recovers.

The ban was put in place last year. Prior to that, collecting wild ginseng on national forest lands was capped, with only a limited number of permits given out each year to prevent overharvesting.

But due to ginseng decline, any harvesting at all had become unsustainable.

"Suspending ginseng harvest helps ensure wild ginseng on our national forests can rebuild its population. If we keep harvesting, the danger is that they'll completely disappear from this area," said Gary Kauffman, a botanist.

The ginseng trade in the Appalachian mountains dates back 250 years.

"Ginseng harvest has been part of Appalachian culture for generations, and we want to see that continue into the next generation," Kauffman said.

Head here

Head here

WAYNESVILLE — The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has secured a $900,000 federal grant to support economic development planning along the 469-mile corridor in Virginia and North Carolina.

"One of the key reasons to build the Parkway was to support economic recovery and prosperity in the rural communities along its route," said Carolyn Ward, chief executive officer of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

According to a U.S. National Park Service study, the Blue Ridge Parkway had a $1.3 billion economic impact on local communities in 2020. Ward sees ample potential to increase that figure.

Using a collaborative process, the nonprofit Parkway Foundation will work alongside the local leaders to develop targeted strategies to enhance tourism and outdoor recreation.

— Wire Reports