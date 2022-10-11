Mikebriefs

Head here

Head here

GREENSBORO — Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County's health director, is urging local colleges and universities to remain vigilant of the potential spread of COVID-19 and monkeypox.

In an open letter, Vann said she wanted to remind schools to take precautions ahead of homecoming events — which typically bring an increased number of visitors to campuses.

Her guidance to schools includes encouraging students, staff, faculty and alumni to get a COVID-19 booster, which is widely available and is now formulated to protect against more contagious strains of the virus.

"While cases in Guilford County are lower than other parts of the state and country, gatherings that include many out-of-town guests can increase the risk of transmission," Vann said.

Head here

Head here

A recent study shows North Carolina is among the states most impacted by natural disasters.

According to a WalletHub report, the state ranks eighth nationally in damages from weather-related events dating back to 1980.

Data compiled by the personal finance site showed that North Carolina has lost an estimated $100 billion — the result of 40 severe storms and 27 tropical cyclones over roughly 40 years.

Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm that first made landfall five years ago in Texas before shifting east, caused nearly $150 billion in damages. It was the costliest disaster to hit North Carolina.

Data also revealed that the next three most expensive natural disasters — Hurricanes Sandy, Ida and Irma — all happened within the last decade, garnering $220 billion in damages.

North Carolina also withered under a 1980 heat wave that caused $37.7 billion in agricultural losses.

Head here

Head here

MONROE — A memorial service will be held this month for Judge David Lee, who presided for several years over a far-reaching North Carolina school funding case and last year ordered that taxpayer money be spent on student inequities.

Lee, a Superior Court judge who oversaw the “Leandro” case since late 2016, died Oct. 4 at his Monroe home of complications from cancer.

Last November, Lee directed that $1.75 billion be moved from state coffers to government agencies to fund a remedial spending plan to help provide a constitutionally mandated “opportunity for a sound basic education” for at-risk children and in the state's poor regions.

— Staff and Wire Reports