Mikebriefs

DENVER — Twelve high school students in Lincoln County have been charged for a senior prank that involved putting food in a school’s vents, causing around $5,000 in damage.

School officials with East Lincoln High School in Denver reported that buses and some areas inside the school building were covered with a sticky substance and glitter. After an investigation by sheriff's deputies, some type of meat and eggs were found in the HVAC system on the roof of the school.

Officials said school security video helped identify the students involved.​

